Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Helios Towers Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.62.
Helios Towers Company Profile
