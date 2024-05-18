Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Helios Towers Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

