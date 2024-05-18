Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Herc has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $16.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.