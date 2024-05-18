Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 845,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $41,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $71,408. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

HRTG stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

