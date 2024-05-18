Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.19 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00006107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.19 million and approximately $9,874.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.90 or 0.99804657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09574185 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $38,031.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

