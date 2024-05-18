Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 25,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.73. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

