Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 277,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 772,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $654.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.48.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
