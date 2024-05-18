Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 277,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 772,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $654.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

