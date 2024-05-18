HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HireRight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $14,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HireRight by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $9,926,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.34 on Friday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

