Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 5.7 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
