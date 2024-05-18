Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.39) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 5.7 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

HOC opened at GBX 168 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £864.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.60 ($2.12).

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.