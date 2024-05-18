Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $411.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $344.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.17. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 1,482.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

