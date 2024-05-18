Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

