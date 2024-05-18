HSBC Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $318.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $323.00 to $318.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a reduce rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $344.21 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average of $346.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

