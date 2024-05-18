Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HURN opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

