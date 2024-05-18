IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $580.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $580.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,675.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $543.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.