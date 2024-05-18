iLearningEngines’ (AILE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on iLearningEngines
iLearningEngines Trading Down 0.7 %
iLearningEngines Company Profile
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iLearningEngines
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.