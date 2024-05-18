iLearningEngines’ (AILE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

iLearningEngines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AILE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 34,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,294. iLearningEngines has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.

