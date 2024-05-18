ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

