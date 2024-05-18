Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 735,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 76,796 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 54,538 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000.

BATS:PFEB opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

