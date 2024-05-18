Insider Buying: Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Purchases C$51,300.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.75 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6404342 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTE

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.