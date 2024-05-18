Insider Buying: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Purchases C$62,235.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$70.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.24. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

