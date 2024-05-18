Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) SVP Sells $114,251.79 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $131.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

