Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 5,757 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.
- On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SPRY stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.27.
Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Report on SPRY
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.