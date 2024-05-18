Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sells 5,757 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

