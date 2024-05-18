Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 244,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,832. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Enova International last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $578.73 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth $28,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

