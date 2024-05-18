Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $67,763.50 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Mark Brosius sold 63 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.19, for a total transaction of $24,959.97.

On Monday, May 13th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total value of $12,105.28.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $398.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after acquiring an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

