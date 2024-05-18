Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $139.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

