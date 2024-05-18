Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $186,180.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PROS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PROS stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on PROS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PROS in the third quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PROS by 549.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 174,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.