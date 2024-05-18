Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.30.

IBP opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.29. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after purchasing an additional 179,004 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

