Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.90. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 643 shares trading hands.

Intchains Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.