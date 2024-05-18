Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellicheck will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.