Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,557 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $95,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $138.40. 2,060,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.