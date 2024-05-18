Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. Interface has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

