Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Interfor Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.52. The company has a market cap of C$930.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$16.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.31.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

