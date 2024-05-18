International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.67

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.67 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 129.71 ($1.63), with a volume of 662816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.60 ($1.63).

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,640.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

