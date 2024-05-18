Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,138,023.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $318,234.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,138,023.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.88. 73,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,321. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

