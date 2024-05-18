InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock remained flat at $25.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

About InvenTrust Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

