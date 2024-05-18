Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 34775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

