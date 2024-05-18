Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.