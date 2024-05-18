Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
