iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

