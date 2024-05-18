iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

IYY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.21. 11,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,923. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

