iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 991,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 1,089,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 443,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 424,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,032,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

