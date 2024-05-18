iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 991,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 443,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 424,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,032,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EUFN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 1,089,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,973. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

