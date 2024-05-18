iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

