iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $253.21

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $253.21 and last traded at $253.10, with a volume of 38789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.41. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

