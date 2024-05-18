Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Lessened by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,043,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429,227 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco makes up 19.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $438,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,992,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,409 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,221,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,699,000 after buying an additional 76,541 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,232 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,034,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,487,000 after acquiring an additional 440,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,174,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,709,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

ITUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,560,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,924,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

