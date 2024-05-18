ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £298.68 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($375.13).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 232 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($189.40).

ITM Power Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 56.25 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.25. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

