ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £298.68 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($375.13).
Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Schulz purchased 232 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($189.40).
ITM Power Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 56.25 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.25. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.24).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITM
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.