Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.44 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 434,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,807,000 after purchasing an additional 352,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $113.03 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

