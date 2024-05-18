Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.24 Million Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of THOR Industries worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 97.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.