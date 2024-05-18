Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 369.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.68% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

