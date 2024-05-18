Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 779 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.67 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

