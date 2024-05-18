Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,233 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Pentair worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

