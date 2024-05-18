Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX opened at $134.21 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $134.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

