Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $47.32. 916,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,831. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,852,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,337,000 after buying an additional 562,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 539,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

